Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of James River Group worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,749,000 after buying an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in James River Group by 712.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 69,963 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in James River Group by 318.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.44.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

