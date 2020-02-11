Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.33 Million Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of UniFirst worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,710 shares of company stock worth $565,013 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.69. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $134.16 and a 52-week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.