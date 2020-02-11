Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.35 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Snap-on worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $24,308,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 97.9% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $7,858,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 210.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.22. 322,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,990 shares of company stock worth $8,775,927. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

