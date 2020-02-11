Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.45 Million Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 287.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 134,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 19,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.