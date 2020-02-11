Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Southwest Gas worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. 133,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,727. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.