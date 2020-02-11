Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,480,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

SIX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. 26,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $64.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In related news, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

