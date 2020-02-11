Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.72% of BioLife Solutions worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,360 shares of company stock worth $1,394,948. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,142. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.