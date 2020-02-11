Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.07 Million Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,971 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Ferrari by 21.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $171.47. 11,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average is $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $123.23 and a 1-year high of $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

