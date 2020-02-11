Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SCCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. 18,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,876. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.