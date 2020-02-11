Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 298.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 446.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 178,181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11,602.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 127,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. 16,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.