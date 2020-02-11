Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.26 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after buying an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 157,403 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 216,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 136,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,148. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.