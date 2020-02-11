Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,932. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

