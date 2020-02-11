Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,236 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 314.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 783,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 594,686 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 120.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 655,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,498 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $2,758,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 800,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170,002 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 77,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,319. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.10%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 201.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

