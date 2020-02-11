Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Syneos Health worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,803,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

