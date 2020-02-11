Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 765.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 192,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.14% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $802.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

