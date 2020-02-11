Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of TopBuild worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 830.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. 6,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.