Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Inter Parfums worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $6,578,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,203.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.16. 1,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,214. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

