Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Centerstate Bank worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 201.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSFL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 21,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,701. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

