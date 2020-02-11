Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of SmileDirectClub worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SmileDirectClub to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 137,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.