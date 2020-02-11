Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of WesBanco worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. WesBanco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.