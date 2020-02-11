Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 564,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

