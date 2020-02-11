Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 154.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,695 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.04% of Lantheus worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1,192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 608,708 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 422,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lantheus by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 157,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 7,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,804. The stock has a market cap of $668.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,370.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,619 shares of company stock valued at $923,336. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.