Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.74% of Arch Coal worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 72.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. 10,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arch Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $837.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

