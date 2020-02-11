Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Steelcase worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCS. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926. Insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

SCS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 9,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

