Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 106,341 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 198.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,341 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.18% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSTC. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,033. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

