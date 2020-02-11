Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 57,129 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 57,129 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of LKQ worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 381,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.