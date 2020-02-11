Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Boot Barn worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $2,319,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 10,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $430,126.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. 30,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $952.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

