Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $417.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,323. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $234.91 and a one year high of $426.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,346 shares of company stock worth $23,264,868. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

