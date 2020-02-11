Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,003 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $487,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,435 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,454. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $139.43 and a one year high of $176.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

