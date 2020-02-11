Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Mueller Water Products worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,867 shares of company stock worth $705,268 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MWA traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,302. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

