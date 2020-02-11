Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Howard Hughes worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 195.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.72. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $135.42.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,746,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Furber acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,419.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,750,072 shares of company stock worth $201,257,431. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

