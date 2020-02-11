Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Churchill Downs worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of CHDN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.19. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

