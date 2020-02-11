Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,977. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $908.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

