Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $33,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $27,269,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,466. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

