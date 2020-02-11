Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185,592 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of LogMeIn worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LogMeIn by 52.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 48.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 7.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

LOGM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.54. 5,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,625. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.50, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $96.87.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

