Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 115,558 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Medpace worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

