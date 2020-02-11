Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 120,128 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.16. 14,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,153. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

