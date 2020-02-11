Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 149,365 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 548,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 79,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPC. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

PPC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. 20,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

