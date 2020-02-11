Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 160,714 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Home Bancshares worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. 33,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,325. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

