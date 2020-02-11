Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,674,653 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,674,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $117,367,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,605,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,231,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. 13,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

