Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,616 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Littelfuse worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.49. 2,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,195. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,037,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,735 shares of company stock worth $13,291,867. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.