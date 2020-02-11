Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,061 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Hill-Rom worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,941. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

