Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,825 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of WellCare Health Plans worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth $417,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WCG stock remained flat at $$349.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.