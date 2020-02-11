Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,447 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 52,447 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

CSII stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. 12,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -202.35 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

