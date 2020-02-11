Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,780 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,780 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.73. 29,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

