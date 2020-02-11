Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 703,912 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of NetScout Systems worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $15,230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,926,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. 20,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.19, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

