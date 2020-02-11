Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Position Lessened by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for 2.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,971 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,557,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,063,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,131 shares during the period. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 944,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after purchasing an additional 239,952 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.