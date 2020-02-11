S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 6,054 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 237,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.82. 13,471,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.64 and its 200-day moving average is $252.59. The company has a market cap of $1,410.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

