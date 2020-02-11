S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

S & U (LON:SUS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

S & U stock opened at GBX 2,371.85 ($31.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,132.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,121.17. The company has a current ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 39.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.04. S & U has a 1-year low of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,460 ($32.36).

In related news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total transaction of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

About S & U

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

