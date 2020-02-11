S & U PLC (LON:SUS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from S & U’s previous dividend of $34.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SUS stock traded up GBX 140 ($1.84) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,380 ($31.31). 3,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a quick ratio of 39.24 and a current ratio of 39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.46 million and a PE ratio of 10.07. S & U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,460 ($32.36).

In other news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total transaction of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUS shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital cut shares of S & U to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

